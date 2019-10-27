A new thrift store has opened in Kokomo and its owner wants the business to be a vessel that gives back to the community.
Nichol Grimes opened Super Savers Thrift Store on Oct.13 at 1016 S. Main St., the old location of the now closed indoor Mainstreet Skatepark, and wants to give back to families who need it or who just need a winter jacket for their kids.
On top of selling clothes and beds, Super Savers sells lightly-used shoes, bedroom and dining room furniture, toys, dishes, TVs, game consoles, DVDs and anything else Grimes can find at wholesale shops and storage units.
Inspiration for the store came from Grimes’ own life experience, including experiencing homelessness.
“If I can provide a family and their kids a bed, that’s my mission,” Grimes said. “I love to help people.”
A reseller for years, Grime decided now was a good time to open a thrift store after seeing just how much of a need there still is in the community.
Now with the store open, she’s looking for churches to partner with to offer vouchers to those who go to a church seeking common household items. Those people can then use the vouchers to get what they need at Super Savers.
It’s something Grimes can relate too.
“I don’t know how many times I went to church, needing dishes, needing furniture or something, and there was a church that helped me,” she said. “If there’s any other churches around here that want to partner with us, we’d be glad to.”
So far, the store has partnered with Hope Church’s Hope Pantry, which accepts food, toiletry and clothing donations. Customers can bring four items to donate to the pantry and save 15% off their purchase.
Super Savers is also running a loyalty program and a free swap program where clothes that no longer fit can be swapped for those that do.
