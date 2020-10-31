Noble Roman’s is making a return to the City of Firsts.
The Indianapolis-based company will be opening a Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub location at 1429 S. Reed Road in the Markland Plaza where Pier One used to be, and has set Monday, Nov. 9 as the tentative opening date.
The new restaurant will feature classic Noble Roman fares and recipes – including the hand-tossed and deep dish Sicilian crust and breadsticks with spicy cheese dip – specialty pizzas, sub sandwiches pastas and craft beer and wine. Gluten-free crust will also be available.
Known more recently for its take-out and to-go locations inside supermarkets or in other businesses, the pizza chain has returned to its roots in opening traditional dine-in restaurants across the Hoosier state with its new Craft Pizza and Pub concept.
Those who remember the old dine-in Noble Roman’s will see some familiar, nostalgic things at the new locations, Susan Ross, vice president of corporate communications, said.
Customers will be able to watch the employees make the pizza like they were able to years ago and the old black and white movies will once again be played on some of the restaurant’s dining room TVs.
“Those were a big draw in the old restaurants,” Ross said. “Kokomo was one our largest markets back in the day, so we’re super excited to be back in Kokomo.”
Newer features include the ‘Piazza Bar’ that features over 29 beers and 16 wines with many craft and local favorites, a self-serve craft root beer tap and a Dust & Drizzle station where customers can add additional sauces and other items to their pizza.
Can’t or don’t want to dine-in? Customers will be able to order online or call in for pick-up and have their order delivered to their vehicle.
Patrick O’Neil, franchisee of the Kokomo location, said he believes the city will once again embrace Noble Roman’s in large part because of its uniqueness when compared to other pizza restaurants in town.
“There’s a lot of things going on in Kokomo, but we really don’t have a craft pizza place, and I thought it would be a really good fit for the town,” O’Neil said.
For more information and to stay updated on Noble Roman’s new Kokomo Location, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nrkokomo.
