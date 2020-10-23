Nonni’s Pizza is closing after three years in business.
Owner Teri Rose broke the news Thursday on the business’ Facebook page.
Rose took over ownership of Main Street Cafe, 223 N. Main St., on the first of this year and initially intended to relocate Nonni’s and its offerings to Main Street Cafe. Instead, she will now be “focusing all efforts” on Main Street Cafe.
“After a long and thoughtful process during this unprecedented time I have made the decision to not move forward with relocating Nonni’s Pizza to Main Street Cafe,” Rose wrote on Facebook. “With many factors playing a part in this decision it is clear that it would not be a good business or personal decision to do so.”
Rose first opened Nonni’s Pizza in 2017, offering thin crust pizza. The restaurant’s most unique item was its cauliflower parmesan gluten-free crust. It had been temporarily closed since Aug. 1.
Rose has gained a lot of local attention over the years through her role as a director of community development for the Indiana National Guard Relief Fund, her work as a veteran’s advocate and through her speaking arrangements about her son Pfc. Neil Simmons, who was killed while serving overseas in Iraq in 2007.
She bought Main Street Cafe late last year from husband-and-wife team Morgan and Sandra Young, who opened the business in November 2012.
