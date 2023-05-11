One of downtown Kokomo’s most notable blighted buildings is set to be demolished.
The former Firestone building, located at 219 N. Union St. at the southwest corner of Union and Mulberry streets, will be torn down, according to demolition permits placed on the doors of the building. The permit was issued April 26 by the city of Kokomo and expires Oct. 23.
Kokomo’s own Fortune Companies Inc. will be handling the demolition, according to the permit, though Scott Pitcher, owner and co-founder of Fortune Companies, said the actual demolition work will be contracted out. Demolition is expected to happen next year. Since the demolition permit expires later this year, the company is expected to seek a renewal.
As for what will take the building’s place? Pitcher said it’s not certain at this moment.
“We’ll work with the city and county to figure out what the highest and best use for the property is,” he said.
Fortune has been involved in a number of downtown residential and commercial projects, most recently the Macy Apartments, which occupies the former YMCA building at 200 N. Union St.
There, and in many of its redevelopment projects, the company completely renovated the inside of the old YMCA while keeping the original and historical nature of the more than 100-year-old building.
It’s what Fortune prefers to do, Pitcher said, though the core structure of the old Firestone building is so bad that the company decided tearing it down and starting over was the best option.
“If we could save it, we would,” Pitcher said.
The Tribune was given a tour of the inside of the old Firestone building Monday. The building has sat largely vacant and without tenants for years, except for the radio station WTSX Power 104.9 FM, which will now have to eventually relocate.
The building, both inside and out, shows all the characteristics of an abandoned building.
Much of the building’s outside windows are damaged or have been removed and boarded up. Graffiti litters parts of the building.
The broken windows and graffiti are relatively minor damage and easily fixed. It’s the years of water and rust damage most noticeable on the building’s first and second floors that have wreaked the most havoc on the building.
For years, a good portion of the building’s second-story windows were either open or busted, exposing the inside of the building to the outside elements. In addition, a part of the building’s ceiling was allowing water infiltration every time it rained.
That water damage can be seen clearly throughout the building, including in the building’s most western room on the first floor, directly below a soft spot on the ceiling.
Water-soaked and moldy ceiling panels litter the floor of that room, as do puddles of water. The room itself smells like a basement that’s been flooded. When it rains, and the hours and even days after, it’s not uncommon to see water falling like a miniature waterfall from the ceiling.
The second floor is also heavily damaged by water and mold.
In spots, the building’s rebar is exposed, likely caused by water penetration. That has caused the rebar to rust. As it rusts, the rebar expands, putting pressure on the surrounding concrete, weakening it and causing spalling that can be seen throughout the building both inside and outside. Things only become worse when water then gets into the cracks of the concrete.
“We don’t mind a problem child when the bones are so good it’s not a big deal, but the bones are just not good on this one, and that’s the problem with it,” Ryan Pitcher, of Fortune Companies, said.
DEVELOPMENT HISTORY
Interest in redeveloping the old Firestone building, which was built in the 1920s, has a long history.
In 2009, the city approached the Kokomo-Howard County Library Board members with a proposal: in return for an investment by the library, which was looking to move some some non-public services out of the main branch, the city would acquire the Firestone building and pay part of the cost of renovating it.
The city administration proposal would have involved demolishing part of the Firestone building and renovating the remainder.
Part of the building would have been kept for lease to possible future commercial tenants, and part would have fulfilled the library’s needs.
But the city abandoned that plan due to cost concerns as it deemed renovation too expensive without a private partner.
In 2010, the property was sought after by the county, which wanted to demolish the building and install a parking lot to be used by county employees during work hours and library and other downtown patrons in the evenings and weekends.
But the city administration at the time made it clear it wouldn’t approve a demolition permit for the building because it would be detrimental to the city’s downtown.
“We feel parking lots are not the highest and best use of property in the downtown,” Carey Stranahan, then the city’s engineer, told the Tribune at the time. “We have parking lots in the downtown area.”
In June 2013, Star Financial Bank donated the property to the Kokomo Redevelopment Commission for $10.
Later that year, the city gave the property to developer Jeff Broughton, who had plans to renovate the building into five to six office spaces on the building’s second floor, a coffee shop and other retail options on its ground level.
Tenants, such as Indiana University Kokomo art gallery, the Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy and Nexient, all moved into the old Firestone building or had plans to but would all later abandon those plans.
IBAA owner Lisa Steward told the Kokomo Perspective at the time that her business dealt with frozen pipes and falling ceiling tiles she believes were caused by water damage that resulted from poor work done by unlicensed plumbers. After moving into the building in October 2014, IBAA left in the summer of 2015.
Legal trouble soon followed Broughton after he left town, leaving the Firestone building and others undeveloped.
The Tribune was told in 2018 a group of investors sunk “hundreds of thousands” of dollars into the structure without receiving anything in return. The building was put for sale, but was never purchased.
That same year in May, Fortune Companies was awarded $34,402 — plus interest and court costs — in a case where the company accused Broughton of not paying for work completed at the old Firestone building.
In 2019, a mortgage foreclosure lawsuit was filed, alleging that Broughton had stopped paying on the mortgage. The lawsuit became a multi-year legal battle between multiple parties over who was the “superior lienholder.”
In December, Howard County Superior Court ruled in favor of Honge Wang, Wei Xi and Fang Rong.
According to court documents, Wang and Xi and Rong agreed to lend $100,000 and $50,000 to Broughton, respectively. The loans were never paid back, and as of September, nearly $300,000 in both principal and interest was still owed to Wang and Xi and Rong.
In April, Wang bid $383,512.85 at a Howard County Sheriff’s sale to take over ownership of the old Firestone building. Wang, Xi, Rong and Fortune Companies are now the owners of the building, according to county property records.
