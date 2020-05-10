The online only used car buying business Carvana has now expanded to the City of Firsts.
The company announced Thursday an expansion to 100 cities, bringing its up to one day touchless delivery to Kokomo.
“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving. For many, that includes the need to buy or sell a car, and often their options are limited,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO in a release. “That’s why we are bringing as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to even more consumers and launching 100 markets.”
Pegged the Amazon of car shopping, Carvana allows prospective used car buyers the ability to browse and buy online. Cars come with photos and a Carfax.
After purchasing, the car can be delivered to the customer’s residence as soon as the next day or be picked up at a Carvana vending machine if it’s nearby.
Financing and an extended warranties can also be handled through Carvana. Cars can be returned within seven days of purchase. The company also buys cars from users.
According to the company, more than 20,000 cars are available for purchase from Carvana’s inventory in Kokomo, with 200 of those being listed by local dealers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.