Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.