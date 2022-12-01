A longtime fast food staple of Kokomo is closing its doors very soon.
Long John Silver’s and A&W, 1728 E. Markland Ave., is permanently closing effective Monday, its owner and franchisee Bud Silverthorn told the Tribune in an email Thursday. He did not give a reason.
“We want to thank all of our loyal customers for the last 45 years,” he said. “It has been our pleasure to serve you.”
The fast food restaurant originally opened its Markland Avenue location in 1978. It was the second such location in town. The other Long John Silver’s was located near South Washington Street and Lincoln Road. The south side location eventually closed.
A&W was added to the Markland location in 2003 as part of a co-branding effort done by parent company YUM! Brands. The restaurant underwent a $400,000 renovation, combining the two brands’ differing dinning room themes and menus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.