Tipton, IN — Tipton- based puzzle manufacturer, Package Right, has achieved the highest standard of international quality management with its International Standards Organization (ISO) certification.
“Three years ago, it was my goal to use the ISO standards to help Package Right with quality and defining processes and procedures,” said President Pat Kolodziejczak in a release. “This is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication to the people on our Package Right team.”
ISO is an independent, non-governmental, international organization that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. Package Right is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard which is based on principles including a strong customer focus, engagement of people, evidence-based decision making, involvement of high-level leadership as well as a process-driven approach and continuous improvement the system.
“Achievement of this certification was a rigorous process which required comprehensive audits of all facets of our operation,” said Kolodziejczak. “It demonstrates our continuing commitment to quality throughout our organization including customer service and relationship management, among many other areas.”
A goal set forth in 2018 by the entire team at Package Right, a company that employs more than 150 people in the Tipton area, Kolodziejczak says this ISO certification “validates Package Right’s efforts in maintaining quality throughout all aspects of our operation and further acknowledges our commitment to attaining the highest-possible standards.” To thank their employees for their hard work and dedication to always working to make Package Right better, the company has some surprises in place on Friday, May 28th.
ISO certification demonstrates that an organization is customer-focused and committed to delivering consistent, quality products. Recognized worldwide this standard ensures best-practice processes are in place and help to increase efficiency and drive continual improvement. Certification is handled by a third-party and tested annually.
Package Right, a member of the EPI Group since 2017, was founded in 1991 to help the jigsaw puzzle and board game industries bring their visions to life.
