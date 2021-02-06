Kokomo has a new pet store.
Just a few months after Pet Valu closed its store in Kokomo and its stores across the nation as part of a nationwide liquidation, the national chain Pet Supplies Plus has moved into the space.
The new store, located at 609 N. Dixon Road, is now open and owned and operated by Paula and Joel Wagner, who live in Northwest Indiana and own a handful of other Pet Supplies Plus stores in the state, including locations in West Lafayette, Whitestown and Crown Point.
The couple cited the city’s sense of family and community as one of the main reasons why the two chose Kokomo as their new location. The chain is big on creating a family atmosphere in its stores, calling its customers “neighbors.”
“At Pet Supplies Plus we have a reputation of being that family-oriented, that neighborhood-oriented store,” Joel Wagner said. “We try to provide a service above and beyond what any of our competitors can do. We make sure our staff is all very knowledgeable and trained.”
The new store will offer most of the same services as Pet Valu did, including self-service dog washes, grooming and a free rewards club called Preferred Pet Club, which offers members regular coupons for products they purchase frequently and monthly specials.
The store, though, will offer more product than Pet Valu.
In the coming months, there will be more shelving installed to make room for more items. The store eventually will sell live fish, guinea pigs, ferrets and reptiles.
Customers are able to bring their pets in when they shop. For those who don’t want to shop in-person, either because of the COVID-19 pandemic or for convenience, Pet Supplies Plus does offer curbside pickup and will soon offer same-day delivery. Those types of orders can be made online at www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Pet Supplies Plus’ new Kokomo location is part of the chain’s acquisition of 40 of Pet Valu’s former locations in seven states. The Michigan-based chain has more than 500 locations in 35 states.
The Kokomo store is currently open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Kokomo, call 765-450-6165
