Downtown Kokomo has a new tenant.
Pizza Co., a pizzeria specializing in Neapolitan-style pies that initially opened in Kokomo a little more than two years ago, has moved its operations downtown to 200 N. Main St. in a newly renovated space at the intersection of Main and Walnut streets.
The restaurant began operations at its new location a week ago. Co-owner Collin Johnson said there was some anxiety and stress over the move and how well business would be. But if the first week is any indication, the community support is there.
“I know we’re new, so it will probably taper off, maybe, I don’t know, but today’s lunch (Wednesday) was more than the average on a Friday at our old building,” Johnson said. “We knew how much we needed to grow to cover the new rent and all that, but if we keep that level up, now my stress is I need more ovens, more staff; I need more refrigerators. It’s a totally different kind of stress.”
Pizza Co.’s food hasn’t changed. The only major changes are the business phone number and online ordering website, which have been changed to (765) 450-6711 and pizzaco.zenfoody.com, respectively.
Johnson and his wife Bethan opened Pizza Co. in late 2021, originally at 1443 S. Home Ave. To stand out from the local pizza scene, the couple opted to sell Neapolitan-style pizza, a thin crust pizza that features an airy crust cooked at 850 degrees for 90 seconds. The high heat gives the crust a slight charring.
The Johnsons use handmade Italian double zero flour milled specifically for Neapolitan-style. They source their cheese from the Wisconsin-based Grande Cheese Co. and use organic California tomatoes and other high quality ingredients.
In addition to pizza, the restaurant sells strombolis, ice cream, breadsticks, cheese bread and salads.
The short cooking time caters to the downtown lunch crowd who may only have 30 minutes to eat, but for those where time is less of an issue, the new space has a handful of tables for dine-in seating.
Collin Johnson said he’s excited to have moved the business to downtown Kokomo, an area he and Bethan have grown to love over the last years since moving to Kokomo from Texas.
“We love the old and new vibe that mixes together,” Collin Johnson said. “All our favorite restaurants are downtown, and we just love being here.”
