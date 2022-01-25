Poulard’s Cajun Cuisine will be shuttering its doors next month.
The restaurant, located at 3015 S. Lafountain St., posted on Facebook Tuesday that it will close permanently on Feb. 12, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for creating “unprecedented risk and huge uncertainty to the food service industry and its recovery.”
“As Kokomo residents for over 40 years, preparing cajun recipes for close family and friends was commonplace,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. “Poulard’s Cajun Cuisine has afforded us the opportunity to share these same authentic dishes with the local community and beyond. Our family is thankful that we were able to bring the authentic ‘Taste of Louisiana’ to this area and that it was so well received.”
Poulard’s first opened in March of 2020, serving Louisiana staples such as gumbo, creole catfish, cajun jambalaya and more. The restaurant was started by Kenneth Poulard, a former electrical engineer for Delphi Technologies.
A Louisiana native, Poulard grew up on cajun food and learned how to cook at a young age from his grandmother. After college, Poulard moved to Howard County, bringing the cajun recipes he learned and grew up on with him.
“We want to recreate in Kokomo the experience of food and the way we cook cajun food down in Louisiana,” he told the Tribune at the time.
