Precious Beauties Boutique is a place where owner Carey Tolle wants everyone to feel pretty.
“I want women to come in and feel beautiful and I want them to be able to afford to feel beautiful,” Tolle said.
The boutique, which sells women’s and children’s clothing, accessories and shoes, recently moved to a larger location on South Lafountain Street where Tolle and her husband renovated the entire space themselves. Tolle now has three times the space she used to have.
Tolle hasn’t been a small business store owner for long. She worked in banking for years and then recently switched to real estate. When she switched careers, she also decided she wanted to open her own business. She sold LuLaRoe clothing for a year and a half and then started her own independent mobile boutique. She opened a small brick and mortar store in November 2018 and moved to her current location on June 1. Tolle said she has been learning things every day about running a successful business.
“It’s definitely hard, it takes a lot of dedication,” she said.
She promotes her businesses through Facebook and by selling her clothing at community events. Word of mouth has been important as well, she said.
In addition to clothing she buys from vendors, she sells perfume oils that are made in Indianapolis and earrings made by two women in Kokomo.
Tolle wants customers to feel uplifted and included when they walk in the boutique. She has customers who range from teenagers to 94-year-olds and she tries to keep all items under $50.
“I want everyone to know that there’s always something for everyone,” she said.
