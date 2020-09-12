Recognized for inspiring workers
Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC, has as earned a 2020 Employee Approved award from Lincoln, Nebraska–based healthcare-intelligence firm NRC Health. The award recognizes senior-care organizations across the country for engaging and inspiring their employees.
“It’s quite an honor to have Primrose be chosen by its employees for the culture that we have here. We are very appreciative of everything our staff does and for them helping us win this award,” said Jim Thares, Primrose founder and CEO in a release.
Only 20 Assisted Living or Skilled Nursing organizations earned this distinction and Primrose placed 13th in the nation for Outstanding Culture. Winners were selected according to the results from NRC Health’s 2019 Employee Experience Survey.
To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations as places to work. This measure is known as the Net Promoter Score (NPS), and it strongly correlates with employee engagement, organizational loyalty and job satisfaction.
“We are proud to honor those senior living organizations who continue to provide outstanding work experiences for their employees,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer of NRC Health. “We commend these organizations for supporting a work environment dedicated to the success of their staff.”
“We have over 1,700 employees across the company, and I think this award is a testament to the culture at every single one of our communities. We know that our employees are our most important resource, and we thank them for this award. The passion that our teams have to serve, especially those on the front lines, is our most important resource,” said BJ Schaefbauer, president of Primose.
Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo, located at 329 W. Rainbow Drive, consists of 36 independent living apartments, 32 assisted living apartments, and 12 townhome villas.
Duke to electrify vehicle fleet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Duke Energy is continuing its push to reduce carbon emissions with a new pledge to convert most of its current 10,000-vehicle fleet to electric or another zero-carbon alternative in just 10 years. With approximately 600 electric vehicles (EVs) already in its fleet, the utility says it will continue to pursue electrification as more electric vehicle options become available.
“We’ve set a bold vision to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from electric generation by 2050. But beyond how we generate power, we’re looking at other ways to transform our business to reduce emissions,” said Lynn Good, chair, president and CEO, in a press release. “Electric vehicles are an important part of that strategy. With our new pledge, we’re committed to transitioning our fleet and spurring adoption within our communities.”
More specifically, Duke Energy’s pledge is to convert 100% of its nearly 4,000 light-duty vehicles to electric and 50% of its approximately 6,000 combined fleet of medium-duty, heavy-duty and off-road vehicles to EVs, plug-in hybrids or other zero-carbon alternatives as more of these options become available.
Benefits of EVs include reduced emissions, better performance, less noise and fewer expenses. Customers interested in purchasing an EV can estimate their savings by visiting the Duke Energy fuel savings calculator.
