Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain early. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 31F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.