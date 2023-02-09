There’s a new pizza place in town.
Ralphy’s Pizza and Golf Simulators, located at 2941 1/2 S. Washington St. next to Harbor Freight Tools in Maplecrest Plaza, is now open, serving pizza, breadsticks, cheese bread, wings and strombolis.
Named after its co-owner, Ralph “Rusty” Stewart, pizza at Ralphy’s is going to cost you a bit more than other local pizza joints (a large one-meat pizza is $19), but Stewart strongly believes customers won’t mind paying more once they try the pizza.
“We’ll probably have the most expensive pizza in town by about $4 or $5, but when you taste it, you’ll know the difference between our pizza and everyone else’s,” Stewart said. “The ingredients we’ve purchased, we didn’t cut any corners. Our pepperoni is pure pepperoni. Our sausage? Same thing. The cheese comes from Wisconsin. It’s the best cheese you can buy.”
Ralphy’s breadsticks are also high quality, are not frozen and are made from scratch from the restaurant’s own dough.
Pizzas come in small, medium or large and come with the choice of one, two or three meats. Veggies come at no extra cost and are freshly cut in-store.
“We don’t measure how much we put on there,” Stewart said. “If you want more on it, we put more on it. If you get a supreme from us, it weighs a ton because it’s loaded.”
GOLF TOO
Pizza isn’t the only thing to get at Ralphy’s. You can also hit the links. Virtually, that is.
Stewart, who used to run Kokomo Indoor Golf Simulator near Kokomo Municipal Stadium, moved the business to Maplecrest Plaza and has also poured a decent amount of money to offer a state-of-the-art indoor golf simulator in Kokomo.
Ralphy’s Pizza and Golf Simulators features three bays, all equipped with Trackman simulators. That’s the same simulator used by many colleges to train and used by the PGA Tour to trace shots, meaning customers can be assured of the simulator’s accuracy in judging shots.
The simulator has more than 200 courses, including iconic Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, Muirfield Village and more.
Visitors can book by the hour and casually play among friends and family or join a league and compete over four rounds. Each round has 50 two-person teams that play each week and are playing for $2,000 in cash prizes, with the winning team of each round winning $500.
Booking a tee time can be done online or by calling Ralphy’s. Cost is between $40-$50 per hour depending on the time and day of the week. Openings are approximately a week out.
The pizza and golf are not mutually exclusive. Stewart estimates that 50% of his pizza orders right now are golf simulator users and the other 50% are pizza-only customers.
