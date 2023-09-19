Stellantis’ latest offer to the United Auto Workers included the possible closure of 18 facilities, including the Tipton Transmission Plant, according to a report by CNBC, but also a repurposing of an idled assembly plant in Illinois.
The plan would affect thousands of UAW workers, and a focal point of it is the possible closure of 10 “Mopar” parts and distribution centers scattered across the country to consolidate them into larger distribution centers.
The manufacturing facilities included in the plan as ones to possibly close with the signing of a new labor contract, according to CNBC, are the Tipton Transmission Plant, the partially decommissioned Trenton Engine Complex, the idled Mount Elliott Tool & Die in Michigan and the idled Belvidere Assembly. Also included as an option to close is a Detroit warehouse, office space and the automaker’s North American headquarters and technology center.
The proposal also included a potential “Mega Hub” at Belvidere Assembly, which the automaker indefinitely idled in February.
The business cable channel and website Monday cited anonymous sources “familiar with the discussions.” The news was corroborated the same day by Detroit News, one of two major newspapers in Detroit.
More than 300 workers would be affected at the Tipton Transmission Plant, which opened in April 2014 after Stellantis purchased the existing 781,500 square feet facility at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Indiana 28.
According to Detroit News, affected workers at the Tipton Transmission Plant, which produces nine-speed transmission, would be able to transfer to the nearby Indiana Transmission Plant in Kokomo.
Stellantis bought the Tipton plant in 2013 after the North American subsidiary of German transmission supplier Getrag filed for bankruptcy in 2008, bringing an end to its planned $500 million development in Tipton County before it ever began.
At the time, Stellantis said its investment in Tipton County would bring up to 850 new jobs. In 2021, the company announced layoffs of 200 workers. Currently, the plant employs 308 employees, of which 284 are hourly workers.
CNBC noted that the closure of the facilities is “not guaranteed” under a new labor deal. Stellantis, though, is required to include potential closures or sales of any facilities where a UAW member works, the business website reported.
The potential closure of the 18 facilities was part of the automaker's proposal made last Thursday night before the union went on strike, which included a 21% pay raise over four years. The proposal was rejected by the UAW, with union President Shawn Fain, a Kokomo native, Sunday describing the offer as “no-go.” The union is seeking a 36% pay raise and an end to the two-tier wage system.
A counter offer by the UAW was made, but Mark Stewart, Stellantis' chief operating officer, said it was “not an acceptable” or “affordable” offer. Details of the counter offer were not disclosed.
Negotiations between the union and Stellantis, as well as Ford and General Motors, reconvened Monday and are currently ongoing.
