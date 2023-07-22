Rescue Mission, St. Vincent partner for Back to School event
Hundreds of kids in Kokomo now have new clothes and shoes for back to school season.
Ascension St. Vincent, Kokomo Rescue Mission and Grace United Methodist Church teamed up for a Back To School Assistance event earlier this month. Around 600 kids filled a bag with new shoes, socks and undergarments and took a voucher for free clothing at the Kokomo Rescue Mission store.
This is the first time all three organizations have partnered for the event.
Kokomo Rescue Mission has held a Back to School Assistance event for six years. Families at the event said they look forward to it each year, according to officials, and the kids said they love to personally pick out their new shoes.
Volunteers said it makes the sometimes busy and burdensome “back to school season” a little easier on everyone, especially with recent inflation.
“I love it. I love being in our community. I love serving them in any way that we can,” said Allysha Smith, program and volunteer manager at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, in a statement. “So just seeing these children just come out with these huge smiles on their faces, that just fills my heart, just knowing that we can help them out.”
Many of the shoes and clothing items were donated by families in central Indiana. If you’d like to donate, please visit kokomorescuemission.org/back-to-school-assistance.
Functional Devices to host Founder’s Day celebration
Functional Devices, operating in Sharpsville, will host a Founder’s Day event July 28 to honor the company’s history.
Functional Devices was incorporated July 28, 1969, by Albert Rittmann, an engineer with a love for tinkering with electronics. The factory opened in September 1969 in Russiaville with three employees and two fire and heat sensor alarm products. In the following few years, Functional Devices increased its product offering to 15 models. The company expanded its product line to include today’s well-known and trusted brand, Relay in a Box, in the early 1990’s. Functional Devices Inc. was named in the top 13 Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing in 2022.
Albert’s son Ken became president in 1993 and led the company to significant growth. Current sensors and power supplies were released in 1997, and lighting controls offerings were added in 2008. The company purchased the facility in Sharpsville in 2012, operating out of both plants until moving all operations to the Sharpsville plant in 2015. Mark Fernandes was named president in 2014, with Ken Rittmann remaining as owner. In 2019, Shorehill Capital LLC acquired a majority ownership interest in Functional Devices.
“From being hired as an engineer fresh out of college nearly 20 years ago to my current role as president and CEO, the support and resources provided by this outstanding company have been instrumental in my professional success and growth,” Mark Fernandes, president and CEO of Functional Devices, said in a statement. “I had the privilege of working with Al for only a brief period, but he had a significant impact on me in those first few months of my career. He was a brilliant engineer who dedicated his efforts to designing and manufacturing great products. Ken carried on his father’s legacy and lifted the company to new heights with a relentless focus on growth. I appreciate the opportunities that Al and Ken created for me and all of Functional Devices’ employees.”
As part of the Founder’s Day celebration, employees and their families are welcome to participate in a plant tour with areas set up to display some of the products made at the facility.
Indiana American Water names Britto VP of operations
Indiana American Water has named Kari Britto vice president of operations, effective July 24.
“Britto will help us to further enhance our customer service throughout the state and to drive operational and financial results,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine in a statement. “She brings 14 years of utility experience in a variety of positions, and her experience and knowledge will be a great benefit in this new role.”
Britto will oversee all operations within Indiana American Water’s service districts. Her responsibilities will include leading operations at the company’s treatment, distribution and field service operations facilities across the state. She will be headquartered at Indiana American Water’s corporate office in Greenwood.
Britto joined Indiana American Water in 2009 and has held several roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as senior manager of business performance, where she managed teams and projects across the state to drive operational integrity through regulatory requirements, state statutes, and internal policies and practices. She has also successfully supported several other business functions, including finance and operations, in various roles with the company.
Britto has a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from the University of Indianapolis.
Purdue Extension holding virtual succession planning workshop
To successfully guide a farm operation from generation to generation, farm owners and families need to have a plan for where they are going and knowledge of how they will fund that transition. The “Farming Together: Cultivating Relationships and Having the Cash to Bring in the Next Generation” workshop will be held in August as a three-day lunchtime series for farm families.
The Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team is hosting this virtual series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15, 16, and 17.
“Farm owners often want to start with legal matters associated with transition planning. However, farm families need to find consensus on their goals and where they envision the operation moving in the future first,” said Renee Wiatt, Purdue family business management specialist, in a statement. “A large part of agreeing on goals and future vision for the farm can be achieved through proper relationships and communication, as well as knowing where to start.”
There will be presentations from Extension Educators and Specialists on “First Steps To Succession Planning” along with “Financial Feasibility of Farm Succession.” An attorney will also be present at the workshop on the topic, “Structuring a Succession Plan.”
During this series, attendees will learn about how and when to start those crucial conversations related to succession, hear from a lawyer about the legal aspects of farm transfer and then finish up with learning about strategies to fund the transition of the farm to the next generation. All sessions will be virtual and require registration.
The cost to participate in this virtual workshop series is $40 per person. Register in advance of the program at https://cvent.me/r9yl02. A Zoom link will be emailed to registered individuals by Aug. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.