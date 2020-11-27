Russiaville-based Stellhorn Tri-County TravelTrailers is planning on moving its operations to Kokomo at the old Kingsway Sports Academy location, but some neighbors have lined up against the move, arguing the RV business doesn’t mix well with the largely residential neighborhood.
Doug Stellhorn, owner of Stellhorn Tri-County Travel Trailers, said he plans on moving his RV dealership and nine employees to 3316 W. Boulevard St. He currently has an agreement to buy the 22-acre property with the condition that he receives the governmental approvals needed to operate the business there.
The Kokomo City Council Monday unanimously passed Stellhorn’s rezoning request from Park and Recreation to Medium and Large scale General Commercial from first to second and final reading. The council’s final vote on the rezoning request will likely be held at the council’s last meeting of the year on Dec. 14.
Stellhorn will also need to receive a special exemption to operate an “RV sales and service dealership” from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals. That request will be heard and likely decided at the board’s meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the city council chambers on the first floor of city hall.
The move from Russiaville to Kokomo will include more than $178,000 in renovation costs to the property, which has attracted overgrown grass, weeds and the occasional vandalism after being closed and abandoned for several years now.
The renovation plan includes remodeling the two existing buildings, with one into the RV businesses’ showroom and offices, and the other as the service center, removal of the putt-putt golf, repairing the parking lot and installing LED lights and removing the baseball fencing, bleachers and old concession stands.
“I hope this shows the commitment I’m making to the neighbors and to the city to make this property a showplace,” Stellhorn said.
Once renovation is complete, 35-40 RVs will be housed near the front of the property. In all, Stellhorn said he currently has plans for just 2 acres of the 22-acre property.
Despite rumors to the contrary, there are no plans for turning what is currently baseball fields into camping, Stellhorn said. He added he doesn’t have any current plans for that land, though he has considered leasing the land to be farmed.
Stellhorn also said he plans on working with the city of Kokomo in the eventual expansion of the Cloverleaf Trail.
“We want to partner with the city and the neighborhood in doing that,” he said. “I’d be all over putting a trailhead in there. Maybe exterior restrooms there ... a bike repair deal right there.”
Still, some neighbors expressed their opposition to the proposed business at both the Nov. 10 plan commission meeting and more recently at Monday’s city council meeting.
The neighbors’ complaints largely center around increased traffic the business would create on West Boulevard Street, the increased light pollution and the business being located in a largely residential neighborhood.
“One of the reasons we moved there is for a quiet neighborhood, and I just don’t think we’re going to get that,” Kevin Weaver, who lives in the 800 block of Boulder Way, just west of the proposed RV business, said.
Ellen Bowen, of the 2500 block of West Boulevard, said allowing the RV business to operate at 3316 W. Boulevard St. would lead to a slippery slope.
“Once you allow this commercial type behavior, you’re going to erode the fabric of our neighborhood,” she said. “The profit of one should not come at the detriment of the many.”
