A longtime area radio station has been sold to an Illinois-based private Christian university.
Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais has purchased the radio station WSHW Shine 99, Kaspar Media, the radio station’s owner, announced Tuesday. The sale is pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission. The sale price is $1.4 million, according to RadioInsight.com.
Olivet Nazarene is purchasing the radio station to expand its own fleet of non-commercial Christian-based radio stations it owns across Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue the broadcast legacy of the Kaspar family,” Brian McIntyre Utter, director of the Olivet Media Group, said in a statement. “We anticipate great years ahead of encouraging North-Central Indiana families through the ministry of Shine.FM.”
According to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post by Scott Alan, program director for Shine 99 and co-host for the radio station’s morning show, the change in ownership and program will go into effect at 10 a.m. April 28.
“This has hit us hard here, and I’m sure all of you will also need time to process this!” Alan writes. “Cindy and I and the rest of the airstaff would love for all of you to stay with us until the bitter end, and we promise we will make it worth your while!! THANK YOU North Central Indiana for all of your support, kindness and love!! Let’s close this place with a BIG BANG!!!”
The takeover will not need much change in terms of rebranding. Olivet Nazarene University already uses the moniker “Shine FM” for its radio stations.
That’s because Russ Kaspar, president, CEO and general manager of WSHW Shine 99, in the late 1980s granted the university permission to use the “Shine” name.
“Little did I know a 20-minute conversation in the 1980’s with the President of Olivet Nazarene University would lead to this match made in heaven,” Kasper said in a statement. “I wish Olivet and Shine.FM the very best as they strive to help make ‘Stronger Families, Stronger Communities.’ I am pleased WSHW/Shine.FM will present strong family values and an uplifting presence throughout the large Shine 99 region.”
Shine 99 went live April 9, 1982, broadcasting adult contemporary music, news, weather, farm market news and more to an 18-county area in Indiana. It has offices in both Kokomo and Frankfort. In 2015, the radio station switched programming from adult contemporary to contemporary hits, playing “today’s best music.”
Kaspar Media will retain WILO 1570, WILO 96.9 FM Frankfort/Delphi, WILO 102.7 FM in Lebanon, Clinton County Daily News, Boone County Daily News, Hoosierland TV, Kaspar Media’s 5,200 square foot media center in Frankfort and its Big Deals Store platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.