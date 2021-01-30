During the next Zoom meeting of Solarize Indiana, area residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business.
The Zoom meeting for Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend.
Prior registration is required. The Zoom link for registration can be found at www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu , or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-chairpersons of Solarize Indiana.
One of the main benefits of installing solar with the help of Solarize Indiana is group pricing.
In addition to reducing the costs of installing a solar system, adding solar panels to structures permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills, Carolyn Vann said.
For more information, contact Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu
