Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will sponsor a Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

During the meeting, area residents and business owners will learn how they can plan now to add solar panels on their houses or businesses before there is no longer a federal tax credit, which ends in 2021.

The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Zoom meeting.

Prior registration is required. The Zoom link for registration can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-chairpersons of Solarize Indiana.

The addition of solar panels provides owners with three benefits. The first benefit is a federal tax credit of 22% for installing solar in 2021. Starting Jan. 1, 2022, there will no longer be a federal tax credit.

A second benefit of installing solar is that those with an investor-owned utility also will have net metering until mid-year 2032 if their system is installed before the end of June 2022.

A third benefit of installing solar with the help of Solarize Indiana is group pricing.

Most importantly, a solar installation permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills, said Carolyn Vann.

For more information, contact Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.