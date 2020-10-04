A multi-million dollar investment has transformed and upgraded Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo's Cancer Center.
That’s thanks to a $6.2 million contribution from the Ascension capital fund, one of the largest private health care systems in the country. An additional $2 million is being raised through the hospital’s first community-wide capital campaign since 1984. The campaign has already raised $1 million since its launch, according to Todd Moser, director of the Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Foundation.
Renovations include new, more spacious infusion bays, tall glass windows that allow for natural light, a “healing garden,” new exam rooms and expanded waiting areas.
New technology includes a PET scanner — used to diagnose and locate cancer cells and has been moved from a unit housed in a trailer outside to now inside the Cancer Center — and a state-of-the art linear accelerator, a device used to send radiation into cancer cells and has allowed the hospital to treat more types of cancers.
The Cancer Center needed to be renovated to better serve the roughly 500 new cancer patients the hospital serves every year, hospital officials said.
“A project like this doesn’t just happen overnight,” Margaret Johnson, president of Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, said. “We’ve been planning it in stages for the last couple years...
“If you were ever in this space before, you knew we didn’t have enough space, and you knew we didn’t have enough room — not only to care for the patients — but to provide the programming that we needed to provide too.”
While doctors who work in the center said they are happy to see new technology and renovated space, they also told the Tribune they’re most excited for the fact that both the radiation and oncology departments are net door to one another, allowing for easier and faster communication and sharing of ideas and suggestions among doctors, a necessity when treating a disease such as cancer.
“That's something not shared with every cancer center,” Dr. Stephen Schutlz, who works in the oncology department. “Many centers are separated by walls and buildings, and we have the opportunity to walk down the hall and consult one another.
“When patients are diagnosed with cancer, they want something done yesterday. They don't want to wait a week to see the next specialist. They want the answers now. To be able to be in the same space, we can really get people seen in a timely way.”
