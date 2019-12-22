At Stain on Main everyone can be creative.
That’s the pitch from owners Johnna and Eric Markham, who bought the business back in January and moved it to 401 Rainbow Ct. Unit 2 inside Ellie’s Boutique.
Like other DIY workshops, Stain on Main allows customers to pick a design template for a sign and then gives the customer the ability to customize it with the wood stain and paint colors they desire, all supplies included.
The best part?
No woodworking or master creativity skills are needed.
It’s that level of personal imperfection that Johnna and Eric say makes a Stain on Main sign so special.
When customers hang up their sign at home, the fact they made it gives it more sentimental value than something store bought.
“Anyone can do it,” Johnna Markham said. “We tell people not to worry about any imperfections because if you wanted it to be perfect, you would have went to Hobby Lobby.”
Stain on Main holds workshops from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday is also available if six or more people are booked. Private party events, such as bachelorette parties, birthday and office parties, can be booked throughout the week. Stain on Main offers sign sizes from 12x12 for children to 16x48, with prices ranging from $25 to $65, respectively. And if you don’t see a design template you like, customers can send their own custom idea and Johnna Markham will design it
For both Johnna and Eric, owning the business was literally an overnight decision.
Johnna Markham has always been interested in arts and crafts, especially vinyl crafts, since she was young. That loved morphed into making things for friends and selling them.
So when one of her friends told her Stain on Main was up for sale, she told her husband she was interested, and less than a days time he, to her surprise, put the money together to buy the business.
“She didn’t believe me until she saw the bank account,” Eric Markham said.
Since then, the couple say owning the business has its challenging days, but those days pale in comparison to the rewarding days.
“It’s worth seeing everybody that is happy with their end product, seeing that they have a smile on their faces and enjoyed the process,” Johnna Markham said.
