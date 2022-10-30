Stellantis is offering an unknown amount of salaried employees buyout offers as the auto company transitions to electric vehicles, multiple news outlets reported and the company confirmed.
According to company spokesperson Jodi Tinson, Stellantis offered certain salaried U.S. employees a voluntary separation package as part of its "transformation to become a sustainable tech mobility company and the market leader in low-emissions vehicles."
Eligible employees include those who are 55 or older and have been with the company at least a decade. Employees who have 30 years of service with a pension also are qualified. The deadline to take the buyout is Dec. 5.
The company has about 13,000 salaried employees. It's unclear how many were offered the buyouts, and Tinson declined to say how many salaried employees are eligible for the program or whether the automaker has a target number for the buyouts, CNBC reported.
“As part of our transformation to become a sustainable tech mobility company and the market leader in low-emission vehicles, in October we offered certain salaried U.S. employees the option to voluntarily separate from the company with a favorable package of benefits that otherwise would not be available to them,” she said in an emailed statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.