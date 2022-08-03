The Kokomo Casting Plant is receiving a $14 million upgrade.
Stellantis announced Monday it will invest more than $14 million in the plant, 1001 E. Blvd., as part of a larger $99 million investment across three North American plants for production of a new four-cylinder turbocharged engine.
The bulk of the new investment — $83 million — will be spent at the automaker’s Dundee Engine Plant in Michigan to retool the plant and make it the final assembly location for the new engine.
The new engine is a 1.6-liter, I-4 turbocharged unit with direct fuel injection and flexibility for hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) applications. Based on a current Stellantis production engine in Europe, this new engine will power two future North American HEV models and will be the first HEV engine for the company in the region. Production is expected to begin in early 2025.
The $14 million at the Casting Plant will be used to convert existing die cast machines and cells for the new engine.
The $99 million investment is part of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plan that emphasizes the auto manufacturer’s transition to electrification.
