Kokomo’s Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. has opened a second location on the city’s south side.
The new location, which opened its doors Wednesday, is located at 125 W. Southway Blvd. next to the Southway Express convenience store and gas station. It will offer all the usual fare, such as the signature sourdough pizza, breadsticks, sourdough bread and sandwiches.
The store will have lunch hours and offers grab-n-go breadsticks and 8-inch personal pizzas for customers looking for a quick lunch option. The new location is primarily carryout and delivery, though there is a limited amount of bar-style seating for informal dining and service.
The new location will offer delivery to the city’s south side — something the original location does not.
In fact, delivery to the south side is a big reason why Stoney's owner Adam Neher decided to open the new location.
“Ever since I opened, it was almost to a point of annoyance, I had so many customers tell me ‘You need to open a location on the south end of town,’” Neher said. “I was so sick of hearing it ... but, ultimately, I started to really consider it because I began to realize that when I was kid, we always got pizza that was really close to my house. ... So much of it is convenience. People will drive for good pizza, but at the end of the day, it’s about convenience, and I want to be able to offer that convenience.”
The new location will not offer any drinks. Instead, there will be a doorway connecting Stoney’s to Southway Express, where customers can buy a drink and vice versa.
Neher first opened Stoney’s in early 2018 at 1425 E. Morgan St. in an already-crowded Kokomo pizza market. Since then, though, Stoney’s has become a staple of the Kokomo pizza scene, successfully expanding its menu options and, since last year, selling its own brand of sourdough bread in both Kokomo Kroger locations.
Neher attributes the company’s success to its fresh and straightforward ingredients.
“From the get-go, I felt like I was on the forefront of this wave in providing transparency of just a good, clean product, something no one else around here has, and doing it in a way that requires a lot more work, but in the end is way more fruitful,” Neher said. “It’s too easy to just order frozen pizza crust and premade dough balls. I really wanted to tackle the heart of what a good pizza is, and that comes down to the crust and the sauce. Our crust is so pure and transparent, we bake into bread.”
