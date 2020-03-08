For weeks Tonya Marie drove by the empty building at 1805 S. Lafountain St. and wondered why no one had tried to turn the building back into a business.
A former business owner herself, Marie decided if no one else was going to give it another try, she would do it.
And so that’s exactly what she did.
Store on the Corner opened last October and since then Marie has been busy trying to build the store’s brand and food offerings.
So far, it’s been working and Store on the Corner has been able to make an inroad into the city’s saturated convenience store market by focusing on great customer service and offering a rather unusual but unique food item: loaded baked potatoes.
Nearly every day on Facebook, Marier posts a picture of one of her potato creations to much love. Sometimes it’s a Store on the Corner staple loaded potato – Philly steak and cheese or taco meat – and sometimes it’s a new creation, like the shrimp and melted mozzarella cheese loaded baked potato and the pepperoni pizza loaded baked potato.
Marie said the idea of selling loaded baked potatoes came from visiting a restaurant in Nashville that only sold loaded baked potatoes.
“One day I had a craving for those potatoes, and I realized there’s nothing like that around here,” she said.
Alongside potatoes, Store on the Corner has stocked up on the convenience store usuals, such as candy, pop, coffee, cigarettes and various snacks. In the summer, the store plans on selling soft serve ice cream. It recently added Philly steak sandwiches and pizza bites. Customers can either order in store or use the drive-thru.
But it’s the store’s lemonade that has created customer loyalty.
“I wouldn’t say it put me on the map, but I have regulars for the lemonade and the strawberry lemonade,” Marie said. “Some come every day. Some come three days a week. When they pull up we already know what they want.”
Marie doesn’t have a culinary background, but she’s proving enjoying good, quality food, having the drive to succeed and a people person personality is more than enough.
With all the energy Marie gives to Store on the Corner, it can be surprising to some to find out that it almost never happened.
Marie said she was very close to leaving Kokomo last year. After taking a buyout at Delphi, she took the retraining program offered by the company to go back to school and got a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership at Purdue Polytechnic Institute in Kokomo.
But after not finding a job within her degree field, Marie hatched a plan to move to Atlanta, Georgia. She was about to leave when she then decided to start Store on the Corner and give back to a community she’s known her whole life.
“I am humbled by every person that walks through our door because they could be at any other store,” Marie said.
