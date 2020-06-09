Indiana's second largest brewery has bought a stake in Kokomo's Tin Man Brewery location.
Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewery has bought a minority stake in the Kokomo Brewing Company, which operates under the name Tin Man Kokomo, according to press release from the company.
Current owner of Kokomo Brewing Company, Amanda Lewton, will still manage the day-to-day and overall business operations, but Sun King will oversee the brewing program and aid in recipe development and brewing operations, as well as provide operational, marketing and logistical support, the release stated.
The downtown brewery, located at 500 N. Buckeye St., will begin operating as the Sun King Kokomo Brewery & Tap Room in July and will offer Sun King’s core, seasonal and specialty beers, along with small batch beers brewed at the on-site brewery.
The brewery will keep its family and dog friendly atmosphere, according to the release.
“We are very excited to align with Sun King who shares our values and focus on community,” Lewton said in a release. “They have always been a great resource within the industry and our team can’t wait to tap into their experience to create our own special Sun King beers called Kokomo Small Batch. We will make some cosmetic changes inside our taproom and look forward to this new journey and continuing to serve our loyal customers.”
Sun King was founded in Indianapolis in 2009 and operates four tap room locations in downtown Indianapolis, Broad Ripple, Carmel and Fishers.
*This story will be updated*
