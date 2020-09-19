Sun King: New technology helps remove virus
Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the independent craft beer movement in Indiana, announced a partnership with Indiana-based iAIRE to install new iAIRE ionization indoor air cleaning systems that are independently verified to remove 90% of human coronaviruses, including the one that causes COVID-19.
The new systems were installed in all Sun King locations, including its Downtown Indianapolis Tap Room, Broad Ripple Tap Room, Sun King Fishers, Sun King Spirits Carmel and Sun King Kokomo.
Clinical studies have shown that ionization is one of the best methods used at indoor locations around the world to help reduce the number of airborne molds, pathogens and viruses, the company claims.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery, in a release. “We put many health and safety measures into place to strengthen our processes after the quarantine period.
“ ... After consuming the research on ionization and working with iAIRE’s local team to install the systems at all of our locations, we are proud to be able to utilize this new technology as an extra step in our overall strategy to keep our customers and team members safe.”
In addition to dramatically improving indoor air quality at all its locations as part of its strategy to keep guests and employees safe, Sun King also implemented the following protocols in alliance with federal, state, and local guidelines:
Face masks: All staff must wear face masks, and guests must wear face masks to enter Sun King locations but can remove face masks once seated.
Hands-free menus: Hands-free QR code menus are available to all guests.
Distancing: Tables are spaced at least 8 feet apart in order to maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet between guests.
Sanitization: Additional employees are working to sanitize tables between guests, and ensure that tap rooms are always as clean and safe as possible.
LWA benefits to be paid starting week of Sept. 21
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development [DWD] will begin making Lost Wages Assistance [LWA] payments to eligible claimants beginning the week of Monday, Sept. 21.
LWA is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] to provide $300 per week to supplement unemployment benefits for those who have an unemployment benefit amount of at least $100 and are out of work due to COVID-19.
LWA funding will only cover the six-week period from the week ending Aug. 1 to the week ending Sept. 5. No LWA funding will be available to states beyond that time period.
Indiana will make payments the week of Sept. 21, covering the period of Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, for those eligible. For those claimants with issues holding payment, DWD will make payments, pending funding availability, once eligibility is established.
Since March 8, DWD has paid a total of $4.9 billion to nearly 670,000 Hoosiers.
Prison has new staff development center
With 5,000 square feet of training space, Miami Correctional Facility [MCF] recently increased its ability to train from 55 students to more than 150 students at a time.
MCF serves as the hub for the North Central Training Region. Staff from MCF and Logansport Juvenile Correctional Facility also train their new employees at the upgraded training facility. Other regional training programs held at MCF include Women in Leadership, Basic Supervisory Skills for Custody Staff, DOC Supervisory, Oder in the Court, and From Correctional Fatigue to Fulfillment.
The new space allows for separate break areas, four classrooms (increased by two over the previous training building), and a computer lab. It also contains office space for each of the trainers and administrative staff.
The former training building was a part of the former Grissom Air Force Base and is the site of the facilitys current shooting range. MCF Warden William Hyatte welcomed several staff, including executive directors, wardens and facility staff to the open house in celebration of the new building.
For information on jobs, call or email Recruitment and Retention Coordinator David Wence during business hours at 765-593-1021 or DWence@idoc.in.gov.
Primary care physician joins Dukes Memorial
PERU – Primary care physician Dr. Porcha Leggett is the most recent addition to the medical staff at Dukes Memorial Hospital. Leggett is now accepting new patients at the 1000 N. Broadway office in Peru.
As a family medicine physician, Leggett provides preventive care to men, women and children of all ages. She also treats various chronic and acute illnesses.
She joins the Lutheran Health Physicians team after earning her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine and later completing a family medicine residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She serves as a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
For more information on Leggett or to schedule an appointment, call 765- 472-5335 or visit www.lutheranhealthphysicians.com/porcha-leggett.
Farmers reminded to update Price Loss Coverage
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency [FSA] reminds farm owners that they have a one-time opportunity to update Price Loss Coverage [PLC] program yields for covered commodities on the farm. The deadline is Sept. 30, 2020, to update yields, which are used to calculate the PLC payments for 2020 through 2023. Additionally, producers who elected Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) should also consider updating their yields.
“The last time farmers could update yields for these important safety-net programs was in 2014,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “It is the farm owner’s choice whether to update or keep existing yields. So, if you rent, you’ll need to communicate with your landlord who will be the one to sign off on the yield updates.”
Updating yields requires the signature of one owner on a farm and not all owners. If a yield update is not made, no action is required to maintain the existing base crop yield on file with FSA.
For program payments, updated yields will apply beginning with the 2020 crop year which, should payments trigger, will be paid out in October of 2021.
For more information, reference resources, and decision tools, visit farmers.gov/arc-plc. Contact your local FSA county office for assistance at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
