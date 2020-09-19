Clinical studies have shown that ionization is one of the best methods used at indoor locations around the world to help reduce the number of airborne molds, pathogens and viruses, the company claims.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery, in a release. “We put many health and safety measures into place to strengthen our processes after the quarantine period, and after consuming the research on ionization and working with iAIRE’s local team to install the systems at all of our locations, we are proud to be able to utilize this new technology as an extra step in our overall strategy to keep our customers and team members safe.”

In addition to dramatically improving indoor air quality at all its locations as part of its strategy to keep guests and employees safe, Sun King also implemented the following protocols in alliance with federal, state, and local guidelines:

Face masks: all staff must wear face masks, and guests must wear face masks to enter Sun King locations but can remove face masks once seated.

Hands-free menus: hands-free QR code menus are available to all guests.

Distancing: tables are spaced at least 8 feet apart in order to maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet between guests.

Sanitization: additional employees are working to sanitize tables between guests, and ensure that tap rooms are always as clean and safe as possible.

“iAIRE has been developing ionization products for schools, homes, government buildings and more since 2014,” said Gary Colip, president of iAIRE. “We are more than happy to help Sun King Brewing provide a safer indoor air environment for its customers and employees.”

Primary Care Physician Joins Dukes Memorial Hospital Medical Staff

PERU, Ind. (Sept. 18, 2020) – Primary care physician, Porcha Leggett, MD, is the most recent addition to the medical staff at Dukes Memorial Hospital. Dr. Leggett is now accepting new patients at the 1000 N. Broadway office in Peru.

As a family medicine physician, Dr. Leggett provides preventive care to men, women and children of all ages. She also treats various chronic and acute illnesses. Dr. Leggett joins the Lutheran Health Physicians team after earning her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine and later completing a family medicine residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She serves as a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

For more information on Dr. Leggett or to schedule an appointment, please call (765) 472-5335 or visit https://www.lutheranhealthphysicians.com/porcha-leggett.