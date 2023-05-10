A local business is relocating due to the ongoing construction of the StarPlus Energy's EV battery plant.
Sunrise Structures, located at 2739 50 East, is relocating to the Kokomo Event and Conference Center at 1500 N. Reed Road.
"We are supportive and pleased with the growth in Kokomo," the company said in a press release. "However, with the significant construction projects and the closing of 50 East and Indiana 931 access point, our customers are finding it difficult to visit our business.
"We have been at this location for the past five years. Although we would have preferred to remain here, we want our customers' visits to be convenient and safe," company officials stated.
The company, which sells sheds, garages, mulch and poly furniture, said it will begin the move Monday. The move is expected to take two days. As such, some business services may be disrupted.
For any questions or updates, call Mark Pumel at 765-252-2080.
