After a year of market research, purchasing an empty lot on South Plate Street and constructing a whole new building, Krystyne Wilson and husband Kirt opened Sweet Peas Play Cafe in early March of 2020.
And then the pandemic struck.
The initial measures to fight the novel coronavirus in March sent the country and community into lockdown for weeks.
It also temporarily closed Sweet Peas Play Cafe, a place where parents can bring their children to play while the adults can enjoy coffee, tea and other drinks and snacks.
Instead of panicking, the couple used the lockdown as a way to get a breather from the hectic past year and took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program and the Kokomo StrongER forgivable loan program.
But the business couldn’t stay dormant for long.
Like many other businesses that sold food and drinks, Sweet Peas switched to delivering cups of coffee for a few months before opening in June to members only and then reopening to the public in July.
“I know I wanted a good cup of coffee, but little did I know how important that was going to be for our business,” Krystyne Wilson said.
FROM KOREA TO KOKOMO
The idea for a play cafe came from the Wilsons’ experience as members of the U.S. Army while stationed in South Korea.
One day, Army friends told Krystyne Wilson of local kids cafes, which are numerous and popular in South Korea. They are essentially indoor playgrounds for children with cafe food options for their adults or guardians.
“I went to visit one, and it was amazing,” she said. “I had never experienced anything like it. I’m one of seven children. I baby sat a lot. I felt I was familiar with what was happening in the kids scene on the stateside, but I had just never seen it.
“So I went to a couple of different ones and said to my husband, ‘We need to do something like this when we get home.’”
The Wilsons, natives of Howard County, did come back home, but with two kids so young at ages 1 and 2 and the couple beginning their careers outside of the military, the timing didn’t seem right to start a business.
“We would lament, though, all the time, ‘Oh, I wish there was something to do with small children around here,’” Krystyne Wilson said.
A third child, though, changed things. With an 8-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 4-month-old, the Wilsons couldn’t find a place in Howard County where all their kids could play and enjoy at the same time.
So they decided it was finally time to open Sweet Peas.
The business offers two separate play areas – one for children under the age of 6 and those ages 6 and older. Each play area comes with toys, hands-on activities, a BEAM interaction projection system, two playhouses, books and more.
Families can also rent out the entire space for birthday parties, baby showers or other special events. Sweet Peas Play Area does sell both monthly and annual memberships that allow for unlimited visits, but purchasing a membership is not required; a day pass is $10 per child and allows reentry for the day.
Now open for nearly a year, Sweet Peas Play Area has found a following and like many new local businesses, is constantly adapting to what the community wants and needs.
The business has brought back delivery and curbside pickup of its coffee and other drinks, has tweaked its operating hours based on peak times and is always adding special events. The biggest struggle has been getting the word out that the business exists.
But the Wilsons believe Sweet Peas Play Area is filling a need in the community because, while there’s places for young children, such as Gravity Trampoline Park or City of Firsts Adventure Park, there really isn’t anything like it in Howard County.
“We’ve had so many adults or grandparents come in and tell us, ‘I wish I had something like this when I was a kid,’” Krystyne Wilson said.
