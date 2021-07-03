Derick Townsend is the new president of Syndicate Sales, Inc., the company announced this week.
Townsend joined Syndicate Sales in January of 2019 as chief operating officer. Prior to joining Syndicate, he was vice president of manufacturing for Gibbs Die Casting. During his time there he managed facilities in the United States and Brazil.
“Becoming president of an organization with a rich and successful 75 year history is both an honor and a challenge," Townsend said in a press release. “With the help of our 250 plus team members, I am looking forward to continuing our legacy of excellence in manufacturing, and distribution for the industries and customers we serve.”
Townsend succeeds Laura Shinall as president of Syndicate Sales. Ms. Shinall will continue her close involvement with the company as a shareholder and remains very active in many industry organizations. Syndicate remains a family held entity led by shareholders Del Demaree, Laura Shinall, John Demaree, Trip Demaree, Sarah Clark and Anne Chadwick.
As president, Townsend will lead recently appointed Michael Tuttle as chief financial officer, and industry veterans David Clark – VP of transportation and distribution, Kelvin Frye – director of sales, Trent Harshman – director of product and purchasing, Troy Burnette – director of manufacturing, Randy Burket– director of IT, and Holly Moore – director of human resource.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.