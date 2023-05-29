When Ed Carpenter sped around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, competing in the Indy 500, he was wearing a helmet that was painted in Kokomo. His helmets have been painted in Kokomo for more than 25 years.
Brad Plantenga, owner of Bullseye Visuals, has been painting helmets for nearly 30 years. His brushwork has appeared on countless Indy 500 drivers, olympic skiers and BMX bikers competing in the X Games.
When Gil de Ferran won the Indy 500 in 2003, he was wearing a helmet painted by Plantenga.
The Kokomo native works in a two-story barn. There are helmets everywhere, stacks of longboards in different nooks and segments of walls are covered in Hot Wheels.
Plantenga got into the business by painting letters and numbers on race cars. Occasionally, someone would ask if he could paint their helmet, too.
Plantenga said he’s always been interested in racing. In his elementary school days, he would draw cars or paint new skins on his Hot Wheels.
He still remembers the first car he painted.
One family in his neighborhood used to race cars. Plantenga remembers hanging out with the racers around the same time he got into painting. When the youngest family member finally got his first race car, he told Plantenga he could paint it.
The racer told him to paint the number 12 on the car and asked Plantenga if he would like to add his business name to the design as well. There was a problem, though. Plantenga didn’t have a business name yet.
Going home to brainstorm, he settled on Bullseye — a reference to Bullseye Cycle, which makes some of Plantenga’s favorite BMX parts. When he started painting helmets, Plantenga tacked on the “Visuals” part of the company’s name to sound more official.
After painting cars for a while, one of Plantenga’s friends took him to check out Simpson Helmets in Indianapolis. At the time, the helmet company primarily usually sent orders to painters in California or Wisconsin. Plantenga let the company know they could send their helmets to Kokomo instead.
“It took off really quick once I met them down there because I was so close,” Plantenga said. “It’s just right down the road so they sent me a lot of work pretty quickly.”
The first full helmet Plantenga remembers painting belonged to Davey Hamilton, who drove in multiple Indy 500 races and worked as a color commentator for Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network. Earlier this year, Hamilton reached out to Plantenga to ask whether he could get another helmet painted. Plantenga suspects it could be the last helmet he paints for the longtime client.
He also remembers painting a helmet for Robby Gordon in 1994. Seeing the helmet while Gordon raced in qualifying matches felt a bit surreal.
“I was used to seeing my cars on the Kokomo Speedway, stuff like that,” Plantenga said. “But it was Indianapolis, and they’re going 200 miles an hour. It was crazy.”
Then he started to see his helmets on TV. Before long, he would see his helmets televised every weekend. The experience feels normal to the painter now.
“It’s definitely cool,” Plantenga said. “But I’m not blown away by what I do.”
Occasionally, when Plantenga tells people he paints helmets for a living, they’ll follow up by asking what his real job is.
“This is my real job,” he said. “It has been for 30 years. If you do good work, you can stay busy.”
That being said, Plantenga is looking to step away from the business. He’s ready to leave the pressure and sometimes intense schedules behind.
Each helmet also takes a lot of time to paint, Plantenga added. He usually budgets 30 hours of work for each helmet. Some can take up to 50 hours, though.
In the best case scenario, the helmet comes ready for a new paint job. Otherwise, there’s a lot of sanding that goes into Plantenga’s work. From there, he applies some primer and starts painting.
Some of Plantenga’s clients simply tell him which colors, numbers or words they need on their helmet. Other orders are more like a blueprint, with each detail laid out. In the mid ’90s, Plantenga did a lot of work with the IndyCar Series. When those racers reach out for a new helmet, they always ask for the exact same paint job as their last helmet.
Between the clients who have sent in helmets for decades and all the odd jobs Plantenga gets asked about, he said his step back from the business isn’t a full retirement.
“I can’t just tell all these guys, ‘look, I’m done.’ … I’m never really going to retire,” Plantenga said. “I’ll always have a little something to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.