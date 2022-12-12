TIPTON — Daneul Summers has worked much of his adult life at restaurants, and like most people in the food industry, he’s always wanted to open his own restaurant.
That is now a reality.
Summers, along with his girlfriend Olivia Mitjavila, quit their jobs in the restaurant industry, took a gamble on themselves and opened The Sandwich Shoppe in the Side Street Mall in downtown Tipton earlier this month.
So far, the gamble has paid off.
On the first day of business, the restaurant sold out of food and had to close early.
Since opening, the business already has regulars despite the fact it’s only been open for about a week and a half.
“A lot of love has been shown to us,” Summers said.
The Sandwich Shoppe sells exactly what the name says it does. The menu is simple, but it checks all the boxes any sandwich shop should hit, from grilled cheese, to a spicy Italian beef, to the turkey spinach melt and more.
Fans of The Sopranos, or lovers of capicola, may want to try “The Gabagool” sandwich.
Want something simple? Feel free to order a turkey sandwich from the kids’ menu. Not a kid anymore? That’s OK.
“We don’t discriminate,” Mitjavila said.
The Sandwich Shoppe also serves four types of soup. Two of them —broccoli and white cheddar and fiery roasted tomato —are staples of the menu, while the other two are rotating and will change regularly. Summers said the restaurant will also offer seasonal sandwiches and drinks.
Summers, a Tipton native who worked his first ever restaurant job at Jim Dandy, loves the town’s small businesses but, at the same time, knows what the town is missing. A good sandwich shop that sells fresh and delicious food was one of those missing things.
He and Mitjavila believe The Sandwich Shoppe can fill that gap.
“Sandwiches just work,” Summers said. “This is my favorite stuff to eat. I love good bread and a soup of some sort. It’s my comfort food. I knew it would do well, but I didn’t think it would get this kind of reception.”
