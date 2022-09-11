TIPTON - Among the various vendors selling fried foods and handmade crafts, Christy Crawford sat on the lawn of the Tipton County Courthouse where she works as the county clerk.
This year, Crawford served her first year as Tipton County Pork Festival president. The festival, she said, plays an important role in revitalizing the community.
“Tipton used to be a very prosperous town, and it kind of started dying down,” Crawford said. However, she added, Tipton’s Main Street Association and the Chamber of Commerce have helped bring new businesses in.
“We want to retain them. By doing these kinds of things, if somebody comes from Anderson and they buy a product here, they might want to come back to Tipton,” Crawford said.
Some festival visitors, she added, come from out of state.
“If you go to most counties in Indiana, Marion would be an exception, the largest average people on any single day in the year is during their premier festival event,” said Doug Weisheit, coordinator for the Indiana Festival Association. “In Tipton, they'll not be any place with more people at one location in Tipton County during the whole year than right here during the Tipton County Pork Festival.”
The added traffic during festivals, Weisheit explained, help generate 80%-90% of nonprofits ancillary income.
Weisheit later explained Marion County is an exception because it holds the state fair.
Fairs differ from festivals, he added, in the sense that fairs always have carnival rides while festivals don’t necessarily need them. However, festivals that do include carnival rides benefit from the added entertainment, he said.
Kegan Schmicker, executive director of the Tipton County Chamber of Commerce, said the tourism opportunity that the festival creates makes it worth preserving.
“Communities without festivals are oftentimes trying to create a festival. We're blessed in the fact we've got a 53-year-old festival, one of the oldest in the state,” Schmicker said. “We've gotten involved this year, sort of recognizing that, before, our chamber didn't have any participation, but we want to create that participation.”
While speaking to other chambers of commerce across the state, Schmicker added, he realized that other chambers were more involved with their county festivals than Tipton had been.
“We want to be participatory in the success of this community,” Schmicker said of the Tipton County Chamber’s added involvement. “We feel like if we can volunteer time and effort to that effect, we'll be successful with it.”
Part of preserving the festival that is celebrating 53 years of operation, Crawford explained, includes revamping the festival. Updating the festival website and utilizing the courthouse lawn had been part of that initiative.
On Thursday afternoon, the first day of the festival, a Tipton-based entertainment company, Royal Events, performed a Jurassic Park-based show on the courthouse lawn. Friday afternoon, visitors ate lunch on picnic benches that had been dropped off by the Parks and Recreation department, and Crawford had been looking forward to the farmers market that would be held on the lawn Saturday morning.
“We still have a lot of activities tomorrow (Saturday) and we normally don’t have that,” Crawford said. “People would come, they would go to the princess and the baby pageant at 11, and then we would lose them. They would go home, they wouldn’t stay for the festival.”
Pointing toward businesses across the street from the courthouse lawn, Crawford explained the open signs in shop windows hadn’t been too common during recent Pork Festival celebrations.
“We just have so many local businesses just around us that are open. Stores didn’t used to open during the Pork Festival,” Crawford said. “But now that we’ve involved them, they’re open.”
The Pork Festival president used a new bar, The Frosty Mug, as an example of local businesses benefiting from the festival. The Frosty Mug, she said, was offering special deals during the festival.
There was also a local doughnut shop selling maple bacon doughnuts to celebrate the festival.
Monetary support would also be necessary to keep the festival going, Crawford noted. She added the festival will continue to be free for the public as long as organizers are able to keep it that way.
“I don't think people realize how much money goes into preparing a festival,” Crawford said. She added that security alone can cost around $7,000. Renting the port-o-potties take another few thousand dollars, new equipment to cook pork cost $12,000 and the festival has to pay for cleanup crews.
“Bathrooms, security, and trash in general,” Weisheit said, “for many festivals that’s their major, major expenses.”
The city and the commissioners each contributed $7,500 to help fund the festival. But, for the most part, the festival is funded through sponsorships.
“I'm trying to make a bit of a profit so we don't have to keep going and asking individuals for money all the time,” Crawford said. “But it does help with the sponsorships … and that’s how a lot of the businesses promote themselves.
“It's about community. It's about getting everybody back out here and getting the community involved in it. That's what's been missing.”
