The Tipton Municipal Utilities has a new general manager.
The utilities board approved Mayor Tom Dolezal's recommendation that Jim Ankrum be the new general manager.
Ankrum studied construction engineering and management at Purdue University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. He also earned his Master of Science degree while studying management at the University of Alabama.
"Jim Ankrum was recommended to the utilities board for the position of General Manager because his level of knowledge, experience, and accomplishments in the utility industry make him uniquely qualified to help lead TMU into the future," Delezal said in a release.
Ankrum has firsthand experience with creating complex bridges and highways, designing and building wastewater and power plants and performing administrative duties such as estimates, legal guidance, accounting and human resource functions.
Ankrum lives in Tipton County with his wife and four children. He stays involved in the local community by serving on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Tipton County. He also recently served on the Tipton Community School Corporation Board of Trustees for eight years. When he’s not working, Jim enjoys attending his children’s sporting and musical events, golfing, hunting and fishing.
Ankrum begin his duties with TMU on Monday. He replaced Rex Boyer.
