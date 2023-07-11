Turning Point has received a $750,000 Rural Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant to address mental health and substance abuse issues across the North Central Indiana region.
The money will be used to operate Turning Point’s 24/7 drop-in center and will enhance the capacity of the service providers to further support those with mental health and addiction challenges.
“The READI grant is transformative funding for our community,” Matt Oliver, Turning Point CEO, said in a statement. “This investment in recovery helps support 24/7 care access to individuals and families in need.”
Paul Wyman, North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council board president and board president of Turning Point, said in a statement.
“The Drop-in Center is the result of years of planning and community conversations,” Wyman said in a statement. “Together, we’ve built the infrastructure to support those in need and the READI funds strengthen our commitment to improving their quality of life.”
North Central Indiana received $30 million of READI funds to complete projects throughout the region to grow the population base, improve quality of place and quality of life, increase and diversify the region’s quality of opportunity, spur innovation and entrepreneurship all to attract and retain talent.
Launched by Gov. Eric Holcomb and led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), READI encourages regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning that will attract and retain talent in Indiana. The $500 million READI fund was passed by legislation during the 2021 session and was divided among 17 regions.
