The moving equipment and storage company U-Haul is opening a second location on the city’s northwest side.
The additional location will operate in the former Kmart property at 705 N. Dixon Road and will offer self-storage units, moving supplies and moving truck rentals.
The new location will not affect the company’s current location at 3716 S. Lafountain St. Jeff Steffani, district vice president for U-Haul, said the company’s intentions are to operate both at the same time.
“I want to make it a point that we have all intentions of keeping the other store that’s been there for 30 years up and running,” he said. “We’ve just outgrown it.”
The new location is estimated to be a $10-million investment into the property, which has been vacant since Kmart closed its Kokomo location in late 2019. U-Haul expects to employ 15 to 20 people at the new location.
The company received approval for a special exemption permit Tuesday from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals to operate a “storage facility in a C2 zone.” The approval paves the way for the company to begin renovation efforts, which Steffani said the company is planning on beginning very soon. Renovations are expected to take approximately a year.
When all renovations are said and done and the new store is opened, it will include around 700 indoor self-storage units covering around 40,000-square-feet, slightly more than half of the building’s total square footage of 75,000.
The remaining space will be filled with a full retail store, restrooms, a service bay and showroom. Additionally, the company is constructing an outdoor storage building on the property’s northeast side.
Repurposing closed Kmart stores is not new to U-Haul. According to Steffani, the company has renovated nearly 40 closed Kmart stores to be used as U-Haul stores and self-storage facilities.
Talks on the second location began a year ago, according to city planning officials. As part of the development talks, the city is requiring the company to add some landscaping closer to Dixon Road to “soften” the look of the company’s rental trucks being stored on the existing parking lot. According to U-Haul, their landscaping plan is to add 13 trees, one every 30 feet, along North Dixon Road.
