FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago are unoccupied amid the coronavirus pandemic. About 40,000 workers in the airline industry are facing layoffs on Thursday, Oct. 1, unless Congress comes up with another aid package. With air travel down about 70% from last year, many carriers including United and American say they’ll be forced to cut jobs without additional aid. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)