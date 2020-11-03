Ventec Life Systems is ceasing operations in Kokomo.
According to an email sent to employees Tuesday by Ventec CEO Chris Kiple and obtained by the Tribune, the company is “winding down production in Indiana” and that it anticipates closing its Kokomo location by the end of the month, citing weakening demand for ventilators.
Ventec, in a partnership with General Motors, began operations in the GM Components Holdings plant in April, hiring local employees to make 30,000 ventilators for hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has about 800 employees at its Kokomo plant.
Kiple, in his email, said the company was “confident” its headquarters in Bothell, Washington, could meet the current ventilator demand.
“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made production in Kokomo such as success in the past nine months,” Kiple wrote in his email. “Many of you have made enormous sacrifices to travel back and forth, educate and train new teams, deliver supplies, and stand up a new production facility in record time.
“Transition is never easy and we have informed the impacted individuals of these plans. We recognize this is a difficult situation for these team members.”
The company’s first Kokomo-made ventilators rolled off the line in mid-April. On Aug. 31, the two companies completed their $489.4 million contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
At the time, the company entered into a property lease with GM and said further production in Kokomo would be “dynamic” and would produce ventilators for state governments, hospitals, home-care companies and other businesses.
A representative from Ventec could not immediately be reached for comment.
The partnership between GM and Ventec to build ventilators gained nationwide attention. The local GM plant was a regular feature on national news programs, and garnered a visit from Vice President Mike Pence in April and a shoutout by President Donald Trump.
Trump, who ordered GM to build the ventilators in March under the Defense Production Act, called Kokomo a “great place” during a daily briefing in April on the COVID-19 pandemic, and praised the company for using its Kokomo plant to make ventilators.
The move to fire up mass production of the machines marked a lightning-fast turnaround for GM and the Kokomo facility. In less than a month, the company had transformed the factory, shipped in all the parts required to make the ventilators and implemented extensive health and safety protocols in the workplace.
