White’s Meat Market has received up to $150,000 in grant funding as part of a push by the state to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local and small meat-processing agribusinesses.
The money was awarded by the Indiana Department of Agriculture, which gave $4 million to 41 businesses through the Indiana Meat Processing Expansion & Development Grant Program.
According to the state, the funding was provided to address impacts and cover expenses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awardees can use the funding to improve food supply resilience through promoting worker safety, expanding meat processing capacity or increasing slaughter.
White’s Meat Market owner Howard White said he’s using the grant to purchase new meat processing equipment, as well as personal protective gear for his employees, including masks and Plexiglas barriers.
However, he said, it’s been difficult to find the equipment due to plant closures around the country that have disrupted the meat-processing supply chain.
“We’re trying to find the stuff we need, but we haven’t found it yet,” White said.
He said his business has also struggled throughout the year to find enough meat to sell because of packing plants closing around the nation due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Now, White said, the grant funding is critical to keep his stores open and stocked during the holiday season.
“It’s been tough, but it’s been tough for everybody,” he said.
Businesses that receive grant funding must pay a 50% cash match. That means White’s Meat Market would need to spend $300,000 to receive the full $150,000 grant reimbursement.
White said the money must be spent by the end of the year to qualify for the grant. So far, he’s spent around $80,000 on machinery and personal protection equipment for employees.
Funding was made available through Indiana’s allocation of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) dollars. This funding was delegated through a competitive grant.
According to the state, the application process showed the industry had a significant need, with 60 applicants and a total of $6.8 million in funding requests.
ISDA Director Bruce Kettler said meat processers are essential to the state, contributing more than $3.9 billion to the economy, and the grants are vital to keep the industry healthy.
“The coronavirus pandemic highlighted our nation’s delicate food supply chain, and it was clear we need workable options to get meat to markets and to protect consumers from supply chain disruptions,” he said in a release. “It is vital we keep these businesses growing and operating safely.”
