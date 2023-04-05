A fast casual chain known for its chicken wings and aviation-themed restaurants is opening a Kokomo location.
Wingstop will be opening at 2825 S. Washington St. in the former Horizon Bank location in front of Kroger, according to sign permit applications filed with the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission. Signs for the restaurant were being installed on the outside of the building this week.
It’s unclear at this time when the restaurant plans on opening. The Tribune reached out to the company Tuesday seeking such information but has not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon.
Wingstop’s menu consists of chicken wings, boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and various types of dips and sauces.
The chain was founded in 1994 in Texas and began franchising in 1997. Its stores follow a pre-jet aviation theme. It has more than 1,400 locations across the globe, including 25 in Indiana.
