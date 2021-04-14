Howard County government is in great financial health despite having navigated through a pandemic, Commissioner Paul Wyman said Wednesday in the 2021 State of the County speech.
Wyman spoke for an hour at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St., to a mostly business crowd on the financial health of the county, its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and gave an update on various ongoing county projects.
A healthy cash balance
Howard County government ended 2020 with a $16 million end balance. More importantly, $14 million of that is unappropriated and sitting as a cash balance, an increase year-over-year. The county’s rainy day fund stands at $900,000, its economic development income tax fund at $3.5 million and its debt obligations at zero.
All those metrics point to a county government that is in healthy financial shape despite having to navigate an uncertain pandemic, according to Wyman.
“We should be extremely proud of this,” he said. “It says a lot about our employees, our County Council and our management and leadership in county government. We really do our best to spend at or below budget on an annual basis.”
The county did receive nearly $3 million in COVID relief aid from the federal government through the CARES Act that allowed it to pay for COVID-related expenses it otherwise would’ve had to use local dollars for. Over the next year, the county will receive an estimated $16 million from the federal government due to the passage of the American Rescue Plan.
With help from the federal government, Howard County should be able to maintain a healthy cash balance in its General Fund for the foreseeable future even as it continues to navigate the pandemic and could see a slight decrease in tax revenue due to the pandemic.
Wyman said local governments are expecting to receive up to half of the $16 million by the end of May, and the other half within 12 months of receiving the first installment. Local governments then have until the end of 2024 to spend their allotment.
What Howard County will be spending the $16 million in COVID relief funds has yet to be decided. Wyman said the county is still seeking guidance on what the money can be spent on exactly.
The CARES Act money was spent on various things, such as completing renovations of the hopefully future home of the women’s work release, a vehicle to house a mobile command center, building a new county morgue and more.
ONGOING COUNTY PROJECTS
Negotiations on securing land for an industrial park are still ongoing.
In last year’s State of the County address, Wyman said the county, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and the city have found a piece of land they’re interested in and had initiated talks with the landowner. It appears not much has changed since that time.
“We are literally negotiating with a landowner right now through the Alliance for a potential industrial park in our community,” Wyman said. “We’re back and forth with offers and counter offers. We’ll see how that goes.”
Another major project in flux is the downtown hotel and conference center.
The Tribune reported in February that the project was “not imminent” due to the pandemic and the major effect it has had on the hospitality industry but that talks with an unnamed developer were still ongoing. If a deal were to be struck, it would be the fourth developer attached to the project since it was initially announced nearly three years ago.
Wyman said the county and city had an “excellent” meeting with the developer last week.
“I feel like the traction is coming back,” he said. “I feel like the mayor would agree. We said ‘Wow, here we are. This could become a reality for our community.’ We’re going to see if we’re able to get it pulled off this time now with the market, the economy and the hotel business is coming back.”
COVID-19
The bulk of Wyman’s speech Wednesday was centered around the ongoing pandemic and included a summary of total cases and deaths, and the county’s response since last March.
As of Wednesday, the county has had 9,606 reported positive cases of COVID-19 and 211 deaths, with more than half of those deaths in long-term care facilities.
Howard County joined the state and most counties earlier this month in dropping the mask requirement to an advisory and by not implementing restrictions for businesses. Since then, there has not been a large spike in reported COVID cases in the county. Currently, the county is averaging about 12 reported cases a day, a number Wyman said is a “manageable.”
He still urged the community to continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask when in public or large gatherings.
“I’m a little worried now that everyone is back from spring break, and we’ll see what the next week or two brings,” Wyman said. “And the fact now that we’re easing up on mask restrictions and those sorts of things — if people continue to use personal responsibility we’ll continue to be at a pretty good number.”
Like in much of the state and country, the worst days of COVID so far were during winter, where both cases and deaths skyrocketed, leading to the two local hospitals nearly being overrun with COVID patients.
In December alone, the county reported 57 deaths, an average of nearly two deaths a day. In January, the county reported 45 deaths from COVID. So far in 2021, the county has reported 66 deaths.
While remembering the horror of this past winter, Wyman was optimistic about the future as vaccination efforts continue in the county.
As of Wednesday, 15,257 county residents are fully vaccinated. The county health department is expecting to receive around 2,000 doses a week, so everyone who wants a vaccine should be able to receive one within a reasonable timeframe.
“I encourage you all to, if you have not gotten your vaccine, help us get to the other side and please get your vaccine,” Wyman said. “Understand this from me, this is not a political statement. This is not Republican or Democrat. This is me as a community leader asking you ‘please.’ We are so close to the end to the other side of this thing. Let’s get out and get our vaccines, and continue our progress to the other side.”
