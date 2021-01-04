Fifty-years ago, James “Yogi” Harrell bought the local Coney Island restaurant, which sat at the corner of Main and Superior in downtown Kokomo.
The modest establishment sat just around 20 at stools placed at the front counter and sold hot dogs, the fan favorite baked hamburgers and more American-style fare.
But what initially was thought of to be as a side job Harrell at the time was a Kokomo firefighter turned into a full-blown career.
MODEST BEGINNINGS
The Harrell family moved to Kokomo from Tennessee in the 1950s with next to nothing to their name.
James Harrell vividly remembers the families first day in the City of Firsts. It included staying on the grounds of a soda plant, located in the 3000 block of Kennedy Street – what is now Apperson Way – that manufactured the clear bottles for orang, root beer and grape soda.
“Half of us slept in the car and the other half slept in a tent,” Harrell said.
The next day, his dad got a job working on a tomato farm. Eventually, his father landed a job at Pittsburgh Plate Glass. The family always had enough food to eat and adequate shelter, though the family moved a lot from one rental home to another.
“We was poor but happy,” Harrell said. “There were seven of us kids and mom and dad. They kept a clean bed. They were super parents, really.”
Harell graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964 and worked at Delco for two years before taking a job as a firefighter for the Kokomo Fire Department.
YOGI’s OPENS
It was during his time in the fire department that he saw the old Coney Island restaurant for sale.
He was already familiar with the place since he used to frequent the restaurant while in high school. The owner had just become a widow and was looking to sell so Harrell bought the business in 1971.
“It’s funny because here I was, in high school, running to this place, and down the road I own it,” he said.
He quickly changed the name to Yogi’s but kept most of the food. He wouldn’t add pizza for another few years.
It was Herrell’s friend Dick Bronson of WWKI, most known locally for being one of the founders of We Care, who recommended the restaurant add pizza. At the time, Bronson owned a pizza restaurant in nearby Burlington.
“He came by one day and said ‘Hey Yogi, why don’t you try and sell pizza. I’ll help you make it,’” Herrell said. “It was thanks to Dick Bronson that we went into the pizza business. Fifty years later, here I am.”
In 1974, Herrell quit the fire department and put all his energy into his restaurant.
50 Years Later
One thing is clear when you walk into Yogi’s Pizza, which has been located at the corner of Morgan and Washington streets since 1985: Herrell is proud of the business he’s started and thankful of those who helped him along the way even if he admits good employees are harder to come by now than years past.
Numerous photos of employees, sponsored baseball teams, newspaper clippings of Herrell during his days with the KFD and a photo of his parents standing outside Yogi’s in 1974 adorn the walls at the pizza restaurant.
Herrell keeps a photo album of the birthday celebrations and various work outings and holiday dinners celebrated for current and past employees.
“It’s like having a big family,” Herrell said. “Lots of fond memories.”
When Yogi’s opened 50 years ago, Herrell had no idea he’d still be in the restaurant business five decades later, working 12 or more hours a day, but he told the Tribune he has no plans to stop.
“I’m going to die right here,” he said. “I have no other place to go. This is my life. This is the only thing I know.”
