Elvin Gutierrez has always been a foodie.
He attributes that love to his parents.
“Most of the food my parents made was amazing, so I’ve always loved food,” Gutierrez said. “Ever since I was a child I would eat anything they’d make. Usually, young kids they don’t like vegetables or different sauces, but I would eat everything.”
Now, the 22-year-old is cooking up food for the Kokomo community to enjoy.
Gutierrez, along with Anthony Walker and Layne Rider, have opened Yoke Social Table, located at 1928 S. Washington St. The restaurant opened its door Dec. 21 for carryout.
The new restaurant serves fresh sandwiches, “power bowls,” salads, loaded fries, chicken wings, loaded fries and, for dessert, “fluffies,” brown sugar cinnamon beignets with vanilla icing. For drinks, Yoke offers organic and non-GMO beverages from Tractor Beverage Company, which doesn’t use corn syrup or artificial ingredients or preservatives.
Sandwiches include a classic chicken sandwich, “Makin bacon,” Yoke’s take on a BLT; “The Walker,” a smash burger with bacon, Colby jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise; the “Veggie guy” and more.
So far, the “hot honey chickie sandwich,” the Yoke’s take on a spicy chicken sandwich, has been the restaurant’s most popular item.
All sandwiches are made to order with fresh ingredients. For example, the chicken is hand breaded with the Yoke’s own seasoning. In a food landscape of competing chicken sandwiches, the Yoke’s competes with the large corporate restaurants.
“At Popeye’s it’s just fried chicken,” Gutierrez said. “Here, I batter the chicken, I bread it. We get the fresh chicken in, cut it up and hand season it. … When you come here, you’re going to get fresh food that’s freshly prepared in a good environment.”
The fresh and relatively small ingredient list also contributes to less food waste.
Currently the restaurant is open for drive-thru, carryout and delivery (through third-party apps) as supply chain issues have left the restaurant unable to get tables and booths in a reasonable amount of time.
Yoke will offer in-store dining eventually.
Yoke not only wants to feed the community, it also wants to be an active participant in the community.
That means partnering with nearby Indiana University Kokomo and Kokomo School Corporation, offering students their jobs, training and more.
“When you’re 16 years old and you’ve started working, it’s your first job and where you learn how to manage finances. … Our main mission is to teach our kids ... what it means to work,” Walker said in February.
The goal of serving the community is why the trio decided on naming the restaurant Yoke. According to the businesses’ Facebook page, yoke is a metaphor for servitude and burdens.
“At Yoke Social Table we take a positive spin on the word ‘yoke’ and use it to define our core values,” the business wrote on its Facebook page. “We want to serve our communities by making an impact through food and service.”
