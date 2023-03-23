It’s been almost a year since Osiris Arrington’s mother Yolonda Clay died, but her memory and love of cooking lives on.
That’s because Arrington, a lover of cooking himself, has opened a new restaurant in her name. Yolonda’s Place, located at 1195 E. Markland Ave., is now open serving jerk meats with soul food sides.
“My mother, she was the type of person where you’d wake up at 3 o’clock, and she’d be in the kitchen cooking,” Arrington said. “She had the music playing. She would feed everybody in the neighborhood. It didn’t matter who you were, you could come to her doorway and get a plate.”
Now, like his mother, Arrington is serving the neighborhood with the type of food he likes to make.
Yolonda’s Place serves jerk pork and turkey ribs, wings, chicken leg quarters, chicken and steak tacos and more. All come with yellow rice, cornbread or dinner roll and two sides. Sides include baked macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans and collard greens with smoked turkey.
Jerk is a style of cooking in which meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with a hot spice called Jamaican jerk spice.
In addition, the restaurant offers pizza puffs, wings, Italian beef and the “Big Messy,” which includes a sausage link hoagie on pita, turkey or beef prepared mild or hot, sauteed peppers and onions, cheese mayonnaise and the restaurant’s special sauce.
Everything is prepped daily and made fresh. Arrington said the collard greens have so far been one of the biggest hits with customers.
“My mother loved my collard greens,” Arrington said. “She used to call for the recipe all the time.”
Arrington started cooking for himself when he was a kid, learning from spending hours watching his mother cook. He really loved cooking himself breakfast, specifically omelets.
“I’ve always been cooking, I just ain’t been cooking for everybody,” he said.
That changed last year when Arrington moved back to Kokomo from Georgia, bringing his food truck with him. He set up his food truck at local festivals over the warm weather months.
After having success at the festivals and wanting to be able to serve his food all year, he decided to get a brick and mortar store.
“I can’t explain the feeling,” Arrington said when asked what it feels like to have his own restaurant. “I like to see people happy. … If you are happy, then I’m happy, so if I can feed you and put a smile on your face, that’s the justice right there.”
