Providing resources and assistance to Kokomo’s homeless population since May 1993, Coordinated Assistance Ministries Inc. — also known as C.A.M. — is preparing to celebrate its annual “C.A.M. Sunday” later this month.
According to a recent media release sent out by Executive Director Dennine Smith, the organization is asking churches and their congregations to join together May 23 to celebrate C.A.M.’s 28th year in the Howard County community by including inserts about C.A.M. in church bulletins, showing a brief video during morning worship and inviting C.A.M. representatives to speak about the organization.
C.A.M. officials are also encouraging community members to celebrate by making $28 donations, Smith wrote.
“In May of 1993, when this ministry began, the Rev. Ruth Lawson, our founder, worked with many local churches to meet unmet needs and provide resources to the homeless in our community,” Smith said in the release. “Twenty-eight years later, the work continues, and it would not be possible without the ongoing support and partnership of the faith community.
“C.A.M. Sunday is not only a celebration of the existence and accomplishments of C.A.M., it is a celebration of what a difference we as the body of Christ can make when we all work together for a common-goal,” she added.
For more information on C.A.M. Sunday or how to participate, visit www.camhope.org or the organization’s Facebook page “Cam Hope.” You can also contact Dennine Smith at 765-434-0687.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.