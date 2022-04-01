Today
Russiaville Cemetery clean-off, remove all decorations by April 2.
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m. while they last, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, cost is $12 and includes two pork chops ¾-inch thick with two sides and a roll, carry-out available, karaoke from 7-11 p.m., for more information, contact the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Adam Gundrum at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9.
First Friday: “Riddle Me This,” downtown Kokomo, 5:30-9 p.m., riddles and jokes all around the downtown area, for a full list of participants, visit http://thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-downtown/.
Caleb Hawkins at The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., 10 p.m., for more information, visit www.facebook.com/thekokomocountrypalace/.
Saturday
Country breakfast, In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, 7-10 a.m., menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee, freewill offerings accepted, carryouts available, for more information, call 765-438-1871.
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades at The Coterie, 9:30 p.m., 107 W. Sycamore St., tickets $15 at the door or $10 presale online at www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Monday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Wednesday
Chicken & noodles, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion Post 418, 111 Depot St., Walton, drive-thru and carry-out only, dinner will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $8, drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
