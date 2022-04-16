Today
Orlando A. Somers Camp # 1 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, South Branch of the Howard County Public Library, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend, contact Travis LeMaster at 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Youth Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Northwest Park, 1600 W. Judson Road, for children 10 and younger, free of charge, bring your own basket/bag, three age groups: 3 and younger, 4-6 and 7-10, all children must be accompanied by an adult, adults may only help children in the age group 3 and younger, all eggs will be filled with candy but some will have a numbered slip for an additional prize, for more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
Russiaville Lions Club fish fry, 4-7 p.m., 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville, meals $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 5-12, pie $2 a slice, menu includes all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloins from Hawg Heaven, baked beans, french fries, coleslaw or applesauce, bread and butter, water, lemonade and coffee, proceeds will benefit college scholarships awarded to Western students.
Adults-only Easter egg hunt, 8:30 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, ages 16+, wristbands on sale for $5 cash only, 10,000 eggs will be hidden and filled with candy, some eggs will also have a numbered slip for an additional prize, photo ID may be required for age verification, wristbands on sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday until April 14 at the KPRD office in Highland Park; wristbands also available from 5-8:25 p.m. on day of event, for more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Pet portraits, 3:30-6:30 p.m. April 18-22, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, kids can drop in with a photo of their pets and the library will show them how to transform it into a colorful portrait, photos can be headshots or include the whole body, black and white photos also accepted, finished size of print will be the same size as original photo.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
