Today
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Pet portraits, 3:30-6:30 p.m. April 18-22, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, kids can drop in with a photo of their pets and the library will show them how to transform it into a colorful portrait, photos can be headshots or include the whole body, black and white photos also accepted, finished size of print will be the same size as original photo.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Library Community Room, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project, cost is $5, call 765-628-3534 to register.
Martian Base Camp Program, 4 to 5:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for elementary and middle school students and their caregivers, come see all that astronauts have to do to land on and inhabit an alien planet, register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Wednesday
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
