Today
Country breakfast, In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, 7-10 a.m., menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee, freewill offerings accepted, carryouts available, for more information, call 765-438-1871.
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., 9:30 p.m., tickets $15 at the door or $10 presale online at www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Sunday
Sensory-friendly Easter Bunny photo station, Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., 9-11 a.m., organized by Bona Vista, free event but reservations required online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sensitive-bunny-tickets-273484899697.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Easter egg hunt, Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, 2-5 p.m., treat baskets distributed, photo ops with Easter Bunny, pizza and drinks available for purchase.
Yu-Gi-Oh! tournament, Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., 4-7 p.m., $9 entry fee, two official tournament packs distributed to participants with two retail packs awarded to each player who lands in the top half of the tournament, the grand winner and one random participant will each receive a playmat, visit www.facebook.com/thekingdomkokomo.
Monday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Wednesday
Chicken & noodles, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion Post 418, 111 Depot St., Walton, drive-thru and carry-out only, dinner will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $8, drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
